FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2017, file photo, a logo for the New York Stock Exchange is displayed above the trading floor. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street, turning major U.S. indexes higher for the week.

Technology and health care companies were rising more than the rest of the market early Thursday as traders returned from the Independence Day holiday.

Chipmaker Micron Technology jumped 2.6 percent in early trading, and biotechnology company Biogen was up 1.3 percent.

Barnes & Noble rose 1.3 percent after the company fired its CEO late Tuesday.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,726.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 130 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,306. The Nasdaq composite climbed 53 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,555.

