11:45 a.m.

Stocks are falling on Wall Street in midday trading, following European markets lower, as investors became more pessimistic about the global economic outlook.

The latest blow to confidence came Thursday as European officials slashed their forecast for economic growth in the eurozone this year.

U.S. indexes fell broadly, with the worst drops going to internet and technology companies.

Facebook fell 2.4 percent. Twitter plunged 10.4 percent after reporting weak user numbers.

The S&P 500 fell 38 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,692.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 339 points, or 1.3 percent, at 25,050. The Nasdaq dropped 119 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,255.

Traders sought safety in U.S. government bonds, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.66 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, following declines in Europe on more discouraging news on Europe’s economy.

Technology and internet companies fell the most in early trading Thursday.

Facebook sank 1.5 percent after German authorities said the company can’t use customer data from other apps to target ads without the explicit consent of users.

Traders were disappointed by news that the European Union slashed their growth forecast for the 19 countries that use the euro. Germany’s index lost 1.8 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 20 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,711.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 174 points, or 0.7 percent, at 25,214. The Nasdaq dropped 73 points, or 1 percent, to 7,303.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.66 percent.

