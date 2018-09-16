Miami Marlins (57-91, fifth in NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-71, second in NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Marlins: Jose Urena (6-12, 4.29 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (10-9, 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Phillies are 14-14 in games started by Arrieta. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Jerad Eickhoff’s 18.0. The Marlins head into the ballgame as losers of their last five games. Miami pitchers are holding opponents to just a .256 batting average this year. In Saturday’s game, the Phillies defeated the Marlins 5-4. Luis Garcia got the win for Philadelphia, his third on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Marlins with a .282 batting average, while Starlin Castro is second with a .280 average. J.T. Riddle has a .333 batting average, nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Miami. Rhys Hoskins is batting .251 for the Phillies this season, and his .502 slugging percentage is 11th in the National League. Carlos Santana has three home runs and five RBIs while slugging .632 over his past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .194 batting average, 6.45 ERA, outscored by 38 runs. Phillies: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports