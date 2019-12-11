Hardin was a student at the time of those allegations, but was expelled by the university soon after they emerged amid scrutiny into the administration’s handling of the first case. In that 2016 account, a Marshall student accused him of assaulting her in a dorm room. She also sued the school for mishandling the case, but a federal judge ruled the school wasn’t legally liable.
Hardin has maintained his innocence and said his interactions with the two women last year were consensual.
