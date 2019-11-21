ROANOKE, Va. — U.S. marshals reportedly recovered a rifle in their search for a Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case.

WDBJ-TV reports a woman called authorities to the Hollins area of Roanoke, Va., on Wednesday after noticing a hooded man in a white pickup truck. The woman said he carried a rifle into a neighbor’s yard, walked out of her sight, returned without the weapon and then drove away.