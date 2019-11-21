Marshals are testing the gun for evidence to see if it’s linked to 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown. Authorities say he deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He’s accused in the killing of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, in Virginia.
Marshals believe Brown drove a camper to the Roanoke area last Thursday and tried to contact relatives.
