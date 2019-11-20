Gay, author of “Bad Feminist,” will pen a story about She-Hulk. No other details have been released.
“Marvel’s Voices #1” is an extension of the Marvel’s Voices podcast, which launched last year.
The podcast features interviews with Marvel editors, writers and actors with an emphasis on diversity in storytelling.
The anthology is expected to hit comic book stores in February.
