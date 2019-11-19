Hook wrote in a letter late last month that the system has failed to make employees available to provide information on a timely basis.
He says auditors identified transactions related either directly or indirectly to various past and presents members of the board.
The scandal involving contracts awarded to board members this year led to the resignations of top board leaders, as well as former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
