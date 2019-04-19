BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court won’t reconsider its rejection of a new trial for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” and an HBO documentary series.

The defense attorney for Adnan Syed had filed a reconsideration motion with the Maryland Court of Appeals over its decision to reject a new trial. At issue is whether Syed had a sufficient defense at trial nearly two decades ago.

But judges on the appeals court denied that motion on Friday.

Syed’s defense says it will file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to review the Maryland decision.

Syed is serving a life sentence for strangling his ex-girlfriend in 1999. He’s maintained his innocence.

His conviction had been thrown out but it was reinstated when the court ruled Syed didn’t deserve a new trial.



FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing in Baltimore. Maryland’s highest court won’t reconsider its rejection of a new trial for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” and an HBO documentary series. The defense attorney for Adnan Syed had filed a reconsideration motion with the Maryland Court of Appeals over its decision to reject a new trial. Judges on the appeals court denied that motion on Friday, April 19, 2019. Syed’s defense can file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to review the decision in Maryland. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File) (Associated Press)

