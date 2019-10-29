Mims says his son wandered from a water park, and he looked for him in other sections. He found his son, but security guards told him he needed to put on a shirt.

Mims said after an argument, he agreed to leave but guards followed him out of the park, beat and handcuffed him.

Six Flags attorney David Skomba says the defense plans to challenge the verdict and request a new trial.

