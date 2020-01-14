Lin faces up to five years in federal prison at his March 30 sentencing.

Evidence shows Lin made several threatening Facebook posts, including plans to kill a Florida resident and to “kill all Hispanics” in Miami and other places. Federal prosecutors said Lin also said he would “stop at nothing until you, your family, your friends, your entire worthless Latin race is racially exterminated.”

Prosecutors also said Lin posted messages talking about the mass shootings of Hispanics and the idolization of Adolf Hitler.