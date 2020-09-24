Higgs was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree assault, attempted voluntary manslaughter, hate crimes and related firearms charges, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said.
According to court records, when Higgs came outside for his dog, the three men began arguing.
Smith and the other man went back to work before Higgs returned with a loaded handgun and an extra magazine in his jacket, according to Shellenberger’s office.
Authorities said Smith was shot in the leg while he and the second man tried to disarm Higgs. According to the state’s attorney, they were able to disarm Higgs and hold him until police arrived.
Shellenberger said Higgs also will have to serve five years probation and a possible 15 years in prison if he violates his probation.
