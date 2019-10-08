Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and Laura Mears of the Maryland Historical Trust voted for the change and to keep the plaque.
Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the state’s first black speaker, supported removing the entire plaque and voted against the plan.
___
This story has corrected the name of panel to State House Trust.
