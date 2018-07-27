ABERDEEN, Md. — Police say an officer shot and critically wounded a man who made threats at an apartment complex in northeastern Maryland.

Aberdeen Police spokesman Lt. William Reiber says apartment management called police Friday morning after 23-year-old Tyler J. Winkler threatened to kill an employee. Reiber says Winkler, who is white, threatened a resident using racially insensitive language.

An officer noted Winkler appeared to be under the influence and had a knife. A department release says the knife turned out to be a rat tail comb Winkler was using as a “shiv” styled weapon. Authorities say Winkler ignored commands, and an officer deployed a Taser. Reiber says Winkler then charged officers and was shot.

Winkler was flown to a Baltimore hospital in critical condition. The officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.