SILVER SPRING, Md. — A seafood distributor wants an extremely rare lobster with a speckled orange and black shell to be viewed by many, rather than enjoyed by just one on a plate.

Ocean City Seafood of Silver Spring, Maryland, was unloading a shipment from Maine last month when the owner found the rare “calico” lobster. Lobsters usually have dark blue or greenish-brown shells.

The University of Maine’s Lobster Institute says calico lobsters occur about once in every 30 million lobsters.

Ocean City Seafood spokeswoman Rita Montoya told The Baltimore Sun the lobster is now in a special tank until it can be relocated, possibly to an aquarium. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Aquarium confirmed Saturday the aquarium is in the “early planning stages of possibly caring for the lobster.”

