Court documents show Blake and her boyfriend attacked his 56-year-old relative with a hammer and knife. Carroll County Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Brady says the victim is in stable condition.
Brady says the teens also planned to kill Blake’s grandparents and “possibly others.” She says teens had a “murder-suicide plot” in which Blake would ask her boyfriend to kill her once their list was complete.
Information from: Carroll County Times , http://www.carrollcountytimes.com/
