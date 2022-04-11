Maryland woman charged with murder after woman's body found

ATHENS, Ala. — A Maryland woman faces a murder charge after Alabama sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead at a home.
After searching the residence, they found a 58-year-old woman dead. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Rogers, of Mount Airy, Maryland, is charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing law officers. It wasn’t known Monday whether she has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on her behalf. She was being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.