Church officials, including deacons, readers, servers and choir members will have to wear masks when not speaking. Children younger under 5 years of age are not required to wear masks.
Cardinal Seán O’Malley said earlier this month the archdiocese was instituting the mandate in light of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The state Department of Public Health reported 45 deaths and more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Officials said it is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March.
Massachusetts’ death toll from the virus now stands at 19,406.
The state is averaging more than 5,125 new COVID-19 cases a day, up from 3,734 a day two weeks ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
About 87% of residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine; more than 72% are fully inoculated.