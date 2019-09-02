NEW YORK

Masked man killed in shootout with police

A masked gunman was killed in a shootout with police who confronted him on a Brooklyn street and pursued him into a backyard early Monday, police said.

The shootout unleashed dozens of rounds in a yard in the Brownsville neighborhood, Police Chief Terence Monahan said. No officers were injured.

The New York Police Department hasn’t released the identity of the man, who was shot numerous times in the body, Monahan said at a news conference.

The encounter began when three uniformed officers on patrol in an unmarked car spotted a man in a mask around Howard and Dumont avenues about 2:30 a.m. When the officers tried to stop him, he ran, Monahan said.

As one officer got out of the car and the others drove around a corner, the man pulled a gun and fired at the car, leaving a bullet hole in the passenger-side front door, Monahan said. He said the officer on foot fired back, but the man got away.

About a half-hour later, a resident told police that someone was trying to break into a home on Howard Avenue. Uniformed officers entered the yard of the home and were met with gunfire and responded, getting pinned down for a time before backup arrived, Monahan said.

In all, seven officers fired a total of about 65 rounds, the chief said, adding that police were still counting shell casings fired by the gunman. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they found a semiautomatic handgun in the yard, and they have video of the confrontation.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Parade canceled over 'destructive devices'

Authorities canceled a New Jersey Labor Day parade that the governor was supposed to attend Monday because “destructive devices” were found near the parade route.

Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield, was charged with two counts of possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose, with additional charges expected, Middlesex County prosecutors and local police said.

Authorities said a suspicious package containing a destructive device was left at Donovan’s Reef bar in Sea Bright. That prompted an investigation Sunday that led to Kaiser’s home, and other devices were found near the residence, authorities said.

Since the home is located near the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day parade, the event was canceled “out of an abundance of caution and due to the potential threat to the community,” prosecutors and police said.

Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy Murphy, had planned to march in the 62nd annual event.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Kevin Hart injured in crash near Malibu

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway. The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

— Associated Press

Inmate attacks Robert F. Kennedy's assassin

Sirhan Sirhan, imprisoned for more than 50 years for the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, is back inside a California prison about a day after being attacked by another inmate and hospitalized.

State corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison said Sunday that a wounded inmate was returned to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego on Saturday.

A government source with direct knowledge of the event confirmed to the Associated Press that Sirhan was the victim. The source spoke under the condition of anonymity, citing prison privacy regulations.

Officials had confirmed an inmate was taken to a hospital Friday but did not name Sirhan.

Callison did not identify the wounded inmate.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Catholic school bans Harry Potter books

A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.

In an email obtained by the Tennessean, the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the United States and Rome who recommended removing the books.

Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.

Hammel said she thinks the books by J.K. Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.

— Associated Press