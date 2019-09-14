BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Delaware authorities say a masonry worker was seriously injured when he fell from scaffolding while working on a home under construction.

Delaware State Police said in a Saturday release that the 62-year-old man was injured Friday afternoon while working at the Bethany Beach site for a contractor. Police didn’t identify the man but said he was transported to Christiana Hospital in Newark, where he’s listed in stable but critical condition.

State police are investigating what it labeled an industrial accident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.