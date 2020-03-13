The order exempts airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls, polling locations and grocery or retail stores. Restaurants are exempted, provided they encourage social distancing. Offices, government buildings and many factories are also exempt.

AD

___

LATEST COVID-19 TOTALS

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Massachusetts rose to 123 on Friday.

AD

Ninety-four cases were associated with a meeting of executives of the firm Biogen at a Boston hotel last month, eight are associated with Berkshire Medical Center and 10 have been hospitalized, the state Department of Public Health said.

___

COURTHOUSE DELAYS AND RESTRICTIONS

Massachusetts state courts are postponing all civil and criminal jury trials until at least April 21, the state’s highest court said. The Supreme Judicial Court said cases in which a jury has already been selected will continue until there is a verdict.

AD

No new grand juries will be empaneled before April 21, either. Court officials say criminal suspects who want their case to move forward before then may seek an exception “in exceptional circumstances.”

Officials are also barring people who have traveled to China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea within the past 14 days and those with possible coronavirus symptoms, such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath from state courthouses.

AD

___

TESTING, SCHOOLS, MASSES

Two private labs have received authorization from the federal government to begin testing for the coronavirus in Massachusetts.

State Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Friday that LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics will help the state increase testing. She also said the state Department of Public Health lab will soon double its testing capacity to 400 tests a day.

AD

Sudders refused to say how many tests have been done so far but said that information would be released next week.

Baker also said Friday that he won’t order a statewide closure of schools but that state education officials are offering school departments guidance about when to close individual schools if needed.

The Archdiocese of Boston and the Diocese of Springfield have also announced that they are suspending all daily and Sunday Masses.

AD

___

SENATE RACE

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III said Friday that he is temporarily suspending all campaign activities in light of the growing threat of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

AD

Kennedy is hoping to oust Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who is running for reelection.

Kennedy’s campaign manager Nick Clemons said it isn’t wise to continue political activities, The suspension will last one week.

___

PRISON VISITS SUSPENDED

The Massachusetts Department of Correction said family and friend visits will not be allowed at any of the state’s 16 correctional facilities amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Attorneys will still be able to visit their clients.

Prisons officials said they will evaluate the reinstatement of family and friend visits on an “ongoing basis.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the county’s House of Correction is also suspending visits. Her office said it will “work with the community to make sure that families are able to remain in contact with their loved ones who are in custody.”

AD

AD

___

ENHANCED LOGAN SCREENINGS

The Department of Homeland Security has named Boston Logan International Airport one of 13 airports to provide enhanced health screening for passengers who have been to certain European countries during the past 14 days. Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said Friday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will perform the screenings.

___

ABOUT THE VIRUS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

AD

___

Associated Press writers Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.