Menard and three other firefighters were taken to the hospital. Menard was declared dead, another firefighter was in serious condition and two were treated and released.
Menard leaves behind a wife and three children.
Menard’s death comes less than a year after the on-duty of death of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, and about a month before the 20th anniversary of the deaths of six Worcester firefighters in a warehouse blaze in December 1999.
