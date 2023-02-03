Massachusetts mom to be arraigned in deaths of 3 children

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital next week in the deaths of her three children.
A private funeral service was held for the children Friday.
Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.
Her attorney on Friday received permission from a judge to be examined by a forensic psychologist for evidence of postpartum mood disorder, the Boston Globe reported.
“We’ve got a person who suffered grievously as a result of what possibly could be postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis,” Reddington said He also said Clancy was overmedicated on medications prescribed for mood disorder, anxiety and psychosis.
Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.