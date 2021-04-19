The state Department of Public Health said most residents received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. More than 201,000 people received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
People can search for vaccine locations at vaxfinder.mass.gov. Residents can also preregister to be notified of available appointments at mass vaccination sites like the Hynes Convention Center in Boston and Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
____
CHURCH VACCINATION SITE
A new coronavirus vaccine clinic has opened up at a Baptist church in Boston in an effort to reach communities of color hit hard by the pandemic.
Vaccines will be provided at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood six days a week in partnership with Boston Medical Center. The plan is to provide up to 400 vaccine doses a day.
“We have a mission to commit ourselves to equity and to caring for this community. We know we have to remove the barriers that are present and in place to ensure that people can get vaccinated,” said Senior Pastor Rev. Willie Bodrick II.
“Here at Twelfth Baptist Church, we are providing this vaccine so people can come in their community, right where they live, in the place that they worship,” he said.
The clinic will be open 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.