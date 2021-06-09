Houses of worship have either been closed or open under capacity limits for the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and services have either been broadcast or held remotely.
O’Malley said Father’s Day was an appropriate time to lift the dispensation of the Sunday Mass obligation.
“In this year of Saint Joseph, who was always a faithful observer of the sabbath, we chose Father’s Day as an appropriate day to encourage all of our people, and especially our families, to return to the Sunday celebration of the Eucharist,” he said in his letter to parishioners.
Mass is a central part of being Catholic, Springfield Bishop William Byrne said.
“The benefit of that is every time we go to Mass, we encounter Jesus Christ, we get to be together, we get to celebrate the obligation and the goodness of keeping the sabbath holy,” he said.
The obligation to attend Mass does not apply to those who are ill or homebound, the bishops said.
“To all of those who have not been able to be with us during this last year, we look forward to welcoming you back to the celebration of the Mass,” Fall River Bishop Edgar da Cunha said.
Worcester Bishop Robert McManus restored the Mass obligation for his parishioners last month.
___
AMUSEMENT PARK VACCINES
Six Flags New England is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the park later this month, and each person who gets a no-cost shot will receive two free tickets to the Agawam theme park.
This effort is through a partnership with Baystate Medical Center. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the park’s general parking lot and will offer the single dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Preregistration is required.
The park fully reopened last month.
___
