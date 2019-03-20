TEXAS

Fire at chemical facility extinguished after days

Crews on Wednesday extinguished a fire that burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility and began cleaning up the site.

International Terminals Company spokeswoman Alice Richardson said at a news conference that the cleanup efforts will allow workers to reach the site and begin the investigation into what caused the blaze.

Crews will continue spraying foam and water on tanks that caught fire to cool them and prevent the blaze from reigniting, Richardson said. The tanks contained components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.

The fire in Deer Park was extinguished at 3 a.m. Wednesday. It began Sunday at the facility southeast of Houston, sending a huge, dark plume of smoke thousands of feet in the air.

Adam Adams, an official with the Environmental Protection Agency, said testing shows the air quality remains safe. Officials said Tuesday that the smoke was reaching at least 4,000 feet and staying high enough so that the air quality at ground level was safe.

Company officials earlier had said that eight tanks caught fire, while seven others in the same section of the storage facility did not.

NEW YORK

Scammer of Google, Facebook pleads guilty

A Lithuanian man who duped Google and Facebook into transferring over $100 million into accounts he controlled pleaded guilty to wire fraud Wednesday.

Evaldas Rimasauskas, 50, of Vilnius, Lithuania, entered the plea in federal court in Manhattan, where Judge George B. Daniels set a July 24 sentencing date.

The charge could carry as many as 30 years in prison and a fine of as much as $1 million or twice the crime’s proceeds. The plea deal Rimasauskas reached with prosecutors said he faces almost certain deportation once he finishes his prison time.

Rimasauskas was extradited in August 2017 to New York from Lithuania after his arrest there in March 2017. He has been detained since.

According to court documents, Google sent over $23 million and Facebook nearly $100 million to bank accounts he controlled.

Google, of Mountain View, Calif., has said it has recouped its money. Facebook, of Menlo Park, Calif., has said it recovered most of its money.

According to a plea agreement, Rimasauskas has agreed to forfeit $49.7 million, including money in financial accounts in Cyprus and Latvia.

The plea agreement also recommends that he be sent to prison for at least nine years.

NEW JERSEY

Two church leaders plead guilty to fraud

Two high-ranking members of a New York-based church pleaded guilty Wednesday to a scheme to siphon millions of dollars from church members for personal use and not pay taxes on the money.

Jermaine Grant and Lincoln Warrington, both of New Jersey, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. An indictment alleged Grant, leader of the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, took nearly $3 million in church money with the help of Warrington, the church’s primary treasurer.

According to the indictment, the men funneled money through Black Icon Entertainment, a company with offices in Hackensack, N.J.; New York and Beverly Hills, Calif., among other locations. The company was allegedly created to give the impression that Grant was a successful entertainment executive.

Grant used the money for real estate, a Kawasaki recreational vehicle, a $32,000 trip to Disneyland and luxury items. He also used it to pay for some of his children to attend private school, to which a chauffeur drove them in a Mercedes, according to the indictment. The U.S. attorney’s office estimated the duo failed to pay at least $250,000 in taxes on the money.

The fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, but both defendants are expected to receive a term of no more than 30 months under their plea agreement when they are sentenced in July.

Priest accused of abusing woman in hospice care: A Roman Catholic priest has been arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge after he was accused of groping a woman in home hospice care while giving her last rites. The Rev. Gerold Langsch, 75, of Austin was arrested Thursday and charged with assault by contact stemming from the October encounter. Police said the woman was in hospice care for complications from diabetes when Langsch went to her home to administer the sacrament of anointing the sick, a ceremony of absolution. The woman, who is still alive, reported that he fondled her breast and tried to grope her inside her adult diaper but failed.

— Associated Press