The suspect was released from prison last year after 12 years in prison for the attempted rape of a young girl. He recently spent another five months in prison for harassing women on social media.

The man has been nicknamed in his village the “barber of Malca” for admitting in court that he shaved the hair of his victims.

The manhunt has gripped the nation, and Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic said he spent “the whole night’’ in touch with the interior minister.

“It’s the police priority,’’ Vucic said. “We are worried about that child.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD