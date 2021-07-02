Cosby was convicted in 2018 on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, when she was a Temple University employee. He was released earlier this week after Pennsylvania’s highest court found prosecutors violated his rights by reneging on an apparent promise not to charge him.
The same principle applies to Maxwell’s case because she was covered by a non-prosecution agreement Epstein signed with federal prosecutors in Florida in the late 2000s, her lawyers said.
It’s the latest among numerous approaches — so far unsuccessful — that the lawyers have taken to try to nullify charges alleging Maxwell recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.
A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment on Friday.
Maxwell is set to go on trial later this year.