Ian Maxwell says his sister is in “effective isolation” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she is being held in a 6- by 9-foot (1.8- by 2.7-meter) cell that has no natural light and is equipped with a toilet and a concrete bed. She is unable to sleep because she is watched around the clock by four guards and 10 cameras due to unwarranted concerns that she is a suicide risk, he said.