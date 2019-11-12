Rockeymoore Cummings also says she will undergo a preventative double mastectomy Friday. Her family has a history of breast cancer. She expects her recovery to take up to four weeks.

She joins a crowded race for the 7th District congressional seat. At least six Democrats and three Republicans have filed for the position.

Rockeymoore Cummings is a public policy consultant who won a contested battle for party chair.

The special primary for the congressional seat is Feb. 4.

