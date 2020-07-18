The 64-year-old reproduction is scheduled to arrive back at the harbor just down the road from the Plimoth Plantation living history museum on or about Aug. 10.

The original plan had called for a celebratory departure in late April with several stops at southern New England ports before a May arrival. That was to include being led into Boston Harbor under sail with the USS Constitution for a maritime festival to mark the 400th anniversary of the original Mayflower voyage.

AD

AD

But those plans were scrapped because of the pandemic.

The ship is now planning to make two overnight stops, without fanfare or crowds. The public can follow the trip online.

“Our goal is to keep the crew as isolated as possible,” said Kate Sheehan, a spokeswoman for Plimoth Plantation. “So the public will not be able to board the ship at any point during the journey. We’re just being very, very careful about the crew’s exposure.”

The Mayflower II has been a major tourist attraction and educational tool since it arrived in Plymouth as a gift from England in 1957.

Since the ship’s re-christening in 2019, workers have been doing painting, rigging and installing new features such as a state-of-the-art fire suppression system.

AD

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Family remembers

slain soldier Guillen

Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s family again called for a congressional investigation into the U.S. Army’s handling of the slain soldier’s disappearance as her entire 3rd Cavalry Regiment gathered on Friday in memory of the soldier who authorities say was killed by one of their own.

AD

The 20-year-old soldier’s mother, Gloria Guillen, wept as she knelt by the altar inside the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel, where her daughter’s boots, helmet, weapon and military photograph were displayed.

Several hundred military service members stood behind Guillen’s relatives as they comforted their matriarch. Guillen received full military honors during the service.

The memorial was the family’s first trip back to Killeen since the soldier’s remains were discovered near the Leon River in Bell County on June 30.

Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who officials say killed himself on July 1, was accused of beating Guillen to death with a hammer while they worked together in an armory room the day she disappeared.