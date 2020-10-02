The indictment dramatically increases political peril for Warren, who was already facing calls to resign for the city’s handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude. The Democrat is midway through her second term as the first female and second Black mayor of Rochester, a city of more than 200,000 by Lake Ontario.

Elections officials began fielding complaints about Warren’s campaign finances in 2017, when Warren defeated two challengers in a Democratic primary before her reelection. In March, the state Board of Elections presented Doorley with a 35-page report “that found considerable evidence” that Warren, Jones and Brooks-Harris may have violated the law, the prosecutor said at a news conference.

The indictment alleges Warren and the others took steps to evade contribution limits between Nov. 6, 2013, and Nov. 7, 2017.

Warren had previously denied any attempt to evade campaign finance rules, blamed errors on sloppy bookkeeping and referred to the investigation as a “political witch hunt.”

Doorley, a Republican, denied politics played a role in the investigation.

Demonstrators have been calling for reforms and top-level resignations in Rochester since videos were released in September of Prude being handcuffed by officers on a city street. Officers put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Court blocks virus orders by governor

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying she drew authority from a 1945 law that is unconstitutional.

The decision is an extraordinary development in a months-long conflict between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature and have complained that they’ve been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.

Coincidentally, the court’s opinion emerged on the same day that Whitmer’s critics submitted more than 539,000 signatures in a bid to repeal the 1945 law.

For six months, the governor has imposed — and subsequently eased — restrictions on Michigan’s economy, K-12 school system, health care and even visits to state parks, all in an attempt to reduce the risk of the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 6,500 residents.

Republicans said Whitmer should have used a 1976 law, which gives lawmakers a say in any emergency declarations after 28 days.

In a 4-to-3 decision, the Supreme Court said the 1945 public safety law used by Whitmer granted Michigan governors unchecked authority.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Sheriff: Men shot at Black teens on ATVs

A white father and son in rural Mississippi have been arrested after they allegedly chased two Black teenagers on ATVs off the road and repeatedly shot at them from a pickup truck, a sheriff’s deputy said Friday.

Wade Twiner, 48, and his son, Lane Twiner, 22, have each been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Chief Deputy Joseph Head of the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office in central Mississippi. No one was hurt in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night, Head said.

The two teenagers were riding ATVs on a country road close to the Twiners’ home, Head said. At some point, the father and son began chasing after the two boys, firing several shots and bumping into one of the ATVs with the pickup. A 9 mm handgun was recovered by authorities Sunday night. The Twiners have been released on bail.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff told WLBT that the Twiners told law enforcement they own land on both sides of the road and that they shouldn’t have to deal with people riding ATVs on the road, since that’s against the law.

Although operating ATVs on public roads is illegal in Mississippi, that regulation is not strictly enforced. The sheriff told WLBT there were other people riding ATVs in the area of the Twiners’ home on the day they allegedly confronted the teens.

— Associated Press

Rick Moranis attacked while walking in New York: The actor was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking on a sidewalk near New York's Central Park on Thursday, a law enforcement official said. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt and a backpack hitting the 67-year-old "Ghostbusters" star and knocking him to the ground around 7:24 a.m. Thursday. Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official. Moranis suffered back, hip, neck and head pain, the official said.