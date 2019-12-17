The mayor didn’t update his paperwork and received the homestead tax credit for the house but not the condo, according to tax records. The mayor forgot to make changes because the move happened around the same time he became mayor in April, Davis said.

In 2010, Young faced questions about the homes while he was serving as city council president, according to The Baltimore Sun. He led reporters on a tour of the homes in an effort to prove he lived there.

Young took over for former Mayor Catherine Pugh, who resigned under pressure in May. She pleaded guilty last month to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a case centered on sales of her “Healthy Holly” books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

In 2010, former Mayor Sheila Dixon left office as part of a plea deal for misappropriating about $500 in gift cards meant for needy families. On Saturday, she announced plans to run for mayor of Baltimore in the upcoming election. Young is also a candidate in the crowded field hoping to be elected to the mayor’s office.

