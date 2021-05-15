3 charged in New York subway assaults: Authorities have charged three teens for slashing and slugging at least four subway riders in assaults on Manhattan trains, police said Saturday. Taquarious Soto-Burgos, 19; Joseph Foster, 18; and a 16-year-old boy are all facing robbery and weapons possession charges for the predawn Friday rampage that began around 4:30 a.m. The 16-year-old suspect, who was not named because of his age, is also facing assault charges for the razor attacks aboard a southbound No. 4 train.