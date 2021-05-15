Lumumba apologized on behalf of the city to the families of the two men whose lives were cut short — 21-year-old Jackson State student Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and 17-year-old James Earl Green, a high school student who was on campus while walking home from work.
Jackson State’s 1970 commencement was canceled because of the bloodshed, and graduates that year received their diplomas in the mail, if at all. On Saturday, 74 of the 400-plus 1970 graduates donned caps and gowns and stood in the sunshine to receive the recognition denied to them a lifetime ago.
“As James Baldwin once wrote: ‘When we cannot tell the truth about our past, we become trapped in it,’ ” Lumumba said. “I believe, as a city, we must publicly atone for the sins of our past and proclaim a new identity of dignity, equity and justice.”
UC won't consider SAT, ACT scores
The University of California won’t consider SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit that was announced Friday.
The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students statewide, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last fall that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say test questions often contain inherent biases that more privileged children are better equipped to answer. They also say wealthier students typically take expensive prep courses that help boost their scores, which many students can’t afford.
That was the argument in a 2019 lawsuit filed against the UC system on behalf of some high school students and nonprofit groups.
The settlement, reached earlier this month, “ensures that the university will not revert to its planned use of the SAT and ACT — which its own regents have admitted are racist metrics,” Amanda Savage, an attorney representing the students, said in a statement reported by the Chronicle.
3 charged in New York subway assaults: Authorities have charged three teens for slashing and slugging at least four subway riders in assaults on Manhattan trains, police said Saturday. Taquarious Soto-Burgos, 19; Joseph Foster, 18; and a 16-year-old boy are all facing robbery and weapons possession charges for the predawn Friday rampage that began around 4:30 a.m. The 16-year-old suspect, who was not named because of his age, is also facing assault charges for the razor attacks aboard a southbound No. 4 train.
