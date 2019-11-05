Voters are also taking up Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. The measure would overturn a new city law to ban sales of e-cigarettes until they have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Juul is based in San Francisco and dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support for the proposal in September.
San Francisco has about 500,000 registered voters.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
