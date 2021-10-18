Swift will induct songwriter Carole King, and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson.
Angela Bassett, who portrayed Tina Turner in the movie “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”, will induct the singer. Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams are scheduled to perform tributes to Turner.
Another actor, Drew Barrymore, has been enlisted to induct the Go-Go’s. Lionel Richie will speak in honor of music executive Clarence Avant.
Other inductees this year include Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads. Presenters weren’t announced for them on Monday.