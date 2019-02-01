CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The trailing Democratic candidate in the country’s last unresolved congressional race has raised lots of money with an eye toward possibly competing in new elections for a North Carolina seat.

Dan McCready’s latest campaign finance report shows he raised $487,000 during the final five weeks of 2018, bringing the campaign’s cash on hand to $338,000 at the new year.

The State Board of Elections is expected to meet this month to examine alleged absentee ballot irregularities in November’s 9th Congressional District race. Republican Mark Harris leads McCready by 905 votes.

Harris’ campaign report also filed Thursday shows him raising $1,100 during the period with $19,000 cash on hand. Harris believes he should be declared the winner and take office. The elections board could declare Harris the winner or order new elections.

