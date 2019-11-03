In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Easterbrook said in the email.

The company’s board of directors voted on Easterbrook’s departure Friday after conducting a thorough review. Details of Easterbrook’s separation package will be released Monday in a federal filing, said a company spokesperson. Easterbrook was chief executive since 2015.

The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald’s USA, as president and CEO.

McDonald’s is planning to file its third-quarter earnings report Tuesday, and the leadership transition is unrelated to the company’s operational or financial performance, the company said in a news release.

Kempczinski joined McDonald’s in 2015. He was responsible for about 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the United States. He was instrumental in the development of the company’s strategic plan and oversaw the most comprehensive transformation of the U.S. business in McDonald’s history, Enrique Hernandez, chairman of the McDonald’s board, said in a statement.

Kempczinski described Easterbrook as a mentor.

