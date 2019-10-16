McGrath is among several Democrats vying to challenge McConnell in 2020.
McConnell, a prolific fundraiser, has raised slightly more than $7.5 million so far this year and nearly $13.4 million this election cycle. His campaign had $9 million cash on hand at the end of September, compared to about $6.7 million for McGrath’s campaign.
McGrath entered the Senate race in July. She narrowly lost a U.S. House race last year.
