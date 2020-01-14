The performer incurred severe neck, collarbone and shoulder injuries that have prevented him from performing since, according to the complaint. The 72-year-old Dallas native spent 42 days hospitalized after the fall and required him to undergo physical therapy.

Representative of the hotel and convention did not respond immediately to inquiries by The Associated Press.

Meat Loaf is best known for his role in the film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and his 1977 record album “Bat Out of Hell,” which included the hit title song, as well as “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”