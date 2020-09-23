The Gators edged Georgia 624 points to 613 in the East while Tennessee was picked to finish third.
Alabama was a lopsided pick in the West with 660 points topping LSU (489) and Auburn (488).
The Crimson Tide also led the way with 13 players on the Preseason All-SEC team, including eight first-teamers. LSU had 10 and Georgia nine.
The media has correctly picked the champion only seven times since 1992.
The media’s preseason All-SEC teams:
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB — Kyle Trask, Florida
RB — Najee Harris, Alabama; Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
WR — DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE — Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL — Alex Leatherwood, Alabama; Trey Smith, Tennessee; Landon Dickerson, Alabama; Landon Young, Kentucky
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky
Second-Team
QB — Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB —Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR — George Pickens, Georgia; Terrace Marshall, LSU
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL — Deonte Brown, Alabama; Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina; Ed Ingram, LSU
C — Trey Hill, Georgia
Third-Team
QB — Mac Jones, Alabama
RB — Zamir White, Georgia; Larry Rountree, Missouri
WR — Seth Williams, Auburn; Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
TE — Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL — Austin Deculus, LSU; Brodarious Hamm, Auburn; Evan Neal, Alabama; Wanya Morris, Tennessee
C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL — Big Kat Bryant, Auburn; LaBryan Ray, Alabama; Jordan Davis, Georgia; Malik Herring, Georgia
LB — Dylan Moses, Alabama; K.J. Britt, Auburn; Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Derek Stingley Jr., LSU; Richard LeCounte, Georgia; DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU
Second-Team
DL — Bobby Brown, Texas A&M; Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt; Kobie Whiteside, Missouri; Zachary Carter, Florida
LB — Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee; Monty Rice, Georgia; Jabril Cox, LSU
DB — Kaiir Elam, Florida; Eric Stokes, Georgia; Marco Wilson, Florida; Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
Third-Team
DL — Aaron Sterling, South Carolina; Glen Logan, LSU; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; DJ Dale, Alabama
LB — Ventrell Miller, Florida; Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State; Boogie Watson, Kentucky
DB — Demani Richardson, Texas A&M; Smoke Monday, Auburn; Tyree Gillespie, Missouri. Christian Tutt, Auburn and Bryce Thompson, Tennessee (tie)
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P — Max Duffy, Kentucky
PK — Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
RS — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team
P — Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK — Cade York, LSU
RS — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP — Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Third-Team
P — Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK — Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS — Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
AP — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
