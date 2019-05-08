FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Ohio State University wants to publicly share information about a confidential 1996 State Medical Board investigation involving Strauss, a team doctor now accused of decades-old sexual misconduct against more than 150 former students. The university on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, asked a judge for permission to make that information public in an upcoming report by a law firm investigating the men’s allegations about Richard Strauss for the school. Strauss killed himself in 2005. (Ohio State University via AP, File) (Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State Medical Board says a judge shouldn’t let Ohio State University publicly share information from an old board investigation involving a team doctor accused of decades-old sexual misconduct.

In a court filing Tuesday, the board says its records on the investigation involving Richard Strauss are confidential under state law. It says Ohio State’s lawyers received the information under a legal exemption and are required to keep it secret.

A law firm is investigating allegations about Strauss for Ohio State. The school plans to make the findings public and is seeking permission to include information about the old investigation .

The medical board argues such disclosure would undermine witnesses’ trust and its future investigations.

Over 150 alumni allege misconduct by Strauss. He killed himself in 2005.

The board never disciplined him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.