A girl’s body was found Tuesday in the Arkansas River and a boy was located Wednesday in the creek, according to police. The medical examiner’s office said Friday that the bodies are those of Miracle and Tony.
Their mother, Donisha Willis, 24, was arrested the day they went missing on charges of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer. She remained in custody on bond, according to jail records Friday, and no attorney was listed who could speak on her behalf.
