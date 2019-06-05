VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A medical examiner says the man who killed 12 people in Virginia Beach died from multiple gunshot wounds in a shootout with police officers.

In releasing the manner of death for DeWayne Craddock, Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday officially ruled it a homicide. The ruling means that Craddock did not take his own life in a Virginia Beach municipal building on Friday.

Police said Craddock was a longtime employee at the city’s public works department. He was armed with two semi-automatic handguns, a silencer and extended ammunition magazines.

He killed 11 employees and a contractor before engaging in a protracted gun fight with police officers.

Donna Price, the district administrator for the medical examiner’s Tidewater District, said all of Craddock’s victims died from gunshot wounds.

