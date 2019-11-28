Prosecutors say Burton prescribed about 110,000 doses of opioid painkillers in exchange for sexual favors even though he was a forensic pathologist and didn’t regularly see patients.
Burton’s lawyer said the doctor suffered from a mild vascular neurocognitive disorder after a massive stroke in 2010 that impaired his ability to control his behavior.
Burton handled death investigations from seven metro Atlanta counties, including some of the region’s most high-profile murders.
Prison records didn’t give additional details about Burton’s death.
