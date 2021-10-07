Speaking on fatherhood, Meek said “I grew up in a bad environment, but my son won’t have to experience that. And, you know, just (teaching) him to become better than me is a responsibility that I took on...For my son, his dad is on the road more, me and his mom not together — we’re not in the same household. He doesn’t get the luxury of a full family, but he’s not going to live the way I came up. He’s going to live probably 100 times better.”