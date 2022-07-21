Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s ninth largest jackpot .

The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.