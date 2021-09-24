A group of about 11 second graders had prime spots up front in the playground as Meghan read “The Bench,” which she initially wrote as a Father's Day poem to Harry after the birth of their son Archie. In all, a group of of about two dozen schoolchildren in uniforms sat cross legged on green cushions while Meghan read the book, which is a multicultural tribute to fatherhood.
The couple wore masks during their hourlong visit to the school. They also donated two garden boxes filled with vegetables to the school.
Meghan wore a Merlot trouser outfit to the appearance, which is one of several the couple is making this week in New York City. Harry wore khakis and a casual Henley.
The couple, who live in California after stepping aside from royal duties last year, are scheduled to appear on Saturday at a Global Citizen concert aimed at combatting a variety of issues, including climate change, global poverty and vaccine inequity.