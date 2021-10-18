“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said in a statement released Monday by Hulu, which will partner with Searchlight Television & 20th Television. Filming is scheduled to begin next year.
No cast members were announced. The original film, which spoofed everything from ancient Rome to the French Revolution, featured Brooks as Moses and King Louis of France among other people.
It also included many performers who have since died, including Gregory Hines, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Cloris Leachman.