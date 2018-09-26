WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware county councilman has been cleared of wrongdoing in the investigation of a harassment complaint brought by the council president, who herself has been accused of harassment.

WDEL-FM reports an independent investigator on Tuesday recommended New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle apologize to Councilman George Smiley. Beginning in May, the investigation was triggered by an incident in the council clerk’s office.

Hartley-Nagle had accused Smiley of “harassment, bullying, menacing and obsessive behavior.”

In January, the council voted 10-3 in favor of a resolution calling for Hartley-Nagle’s resignation, following her rejection of behavior coaching in the aftermath of a workplace harassment complaint by a former aide. Smiley said then that the vote was symbolic.

Hartley-Nagle declined to say if she would pursue the complaint with the Attorney General’s office.

