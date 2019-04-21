NEW MEXICO

Detainer allegedly faced similar charges

A New Mexico man who is a member of an armed civilian group that has detained migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border and was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms is alleged to have faced similar charges 13 years ago in Oregon.

Larry Mitchell Hopkins, 69, also was accused of impersonating a police officer in Oregon’s Klamath County in 2006 and claimed to be a fugitive bounty hunter, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday.

The FBI and Sunland Park police arrested Hopkins on a federal complaint Saturday.

Hopkins was booked into the Dona Ana County detention center in Las Cruces, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The FBI said Hopkins is from Flora Vista, a rural community in northern New Mexico and approximately 353 miles north of Sunland Park, a suburb of El Paso.

In 2006, a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office report said Hopkins was found at a gas station in Keno, Ore., showing firearms to youths and telling them that he was a police officer.

Hopkins displayed a badge that said “special agent” and numerous medals pinned to his shirt, according to the report obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The newspaper said the court records were uncovered by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups and extremists in the United States.

In his guilty plea in the case, records show Hopkins acknowledged that he had given “the impression to others that I was a peace officer” while unlawfully carrying a firearm as a convicted felon.

— Santa Fe New Mexican

Man arrested in slaying: Authorities arrested a man on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the death of a woman found nearly decapitated in a New York City apartment and the wounding of another woman who was hospitalized in critical condition, police said Sunday. Jerry Brown, 34, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody Saturday, hours after emergency responders went to a Brooklyn building in response to a 911 call from a driver who came across the surviving woman, according to the New York Police Department. Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said authorities believe Brown knew both victims.

Smokey Bear gets new voices: Smokey Bear is going digital in a big way for his 75th birthday in an effort to reach younger Americans with messages that go beyond "only you can prevent forest fires." Now, in addition to being a burly, shirtless upright bear in a ranger hat, Smokey is an animated emoji that celebrities including Stephen Colbert, Jeff Foxworthy and Al Roker are speaking through. "Ensuring an icon like Smokey remains relevant for today's audiences is no simple task," said Lisa Sherman, CEO of the Ad Council.

Dog returned: A dog found abandoned in Colorado has been returned to its family, nearly two years after it was stolen north of Miami as a puppy. An animal charity group says the German shepherd was covered with snow in a rural ditch. The pet was identified from its microchip. It was not clear how it wound up nearly 2,000 miles away in Hugo.

— From news services